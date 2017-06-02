Is Shiny Doshi out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

The adventure reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 8 is much awaited.

The Endemol series on Colors will have 12 very popular celebs from tinsel town fighting their fears to win the coveted title.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently underway in Spain.

Now, as readers would know, after every task, the contestant with the weakest performance gets evicted.

Although we are yet to get any details on how our celebs are performing in Spain, it seems like Jamai Raja star Shiny Doshi has already been ousted.

Wondering why we say so?

Well, the lady has posted a picture on her Instagram story where she is bidding adieu to the city.

Check:

If not eliminated, why would she be coming back?

Our guess is as good as yours!