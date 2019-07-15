News

Shiny Doshi’s father dies of heart attack

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Shiny Doshi is going through a difficult phase. The actress lost her father.   

Shiny's father left this world on 12th July. According to some reports, he had gone on the Amarnath yatra in Jammu Kashmir. During this, he died due to heart attack.

In an emotional note on social media, Shiny announced about the loss. She wrote, “How i wish to hug you tight, for there was so mch to speak papa. Rest in peace for thts all i wish for you and i know you are here right next to me #alwaysinmyheart you are one of the luckiest pilgrims in amarnath to be taken from bholenath. You are now at your peace papa, u'll be missed always love you 30/12/1956 - 12/07/2019.”

Shiny’s father was complaining about chest pain during the trip and brought to a medical centre, where he had a heart attack. Her father’s body will be brought to Gujarat, Shiny’s hometown. The actress has also reached.

We pray Shiny and her family find the strength to deal with the crisis. 

