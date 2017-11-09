We all are aware that team Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is having a ball of a time in Budapest!

The starry celebs have kept their fans updated with their fun off-screen posts on social media where they enjoyed shivering in the chilly weather out there on a particular day, went Halloween partying, explored locales and made merry munching on delicious flavoured ice-creams.

Their trip couldn’t have been better and Shireen proves this as she enjoyed her segway ride in the country! She captioned it as ‘Lo, ye bhi Kar hi Liya!!’

Looks like the actors are making the best of their shoot schedule there!