Shireen Mirza's heartfelt message for the producers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & her fans

Mumbai: Indian television has invariably segregated women into two categories - the sanskaari naari and the green-eyed vamp.



The sanskaari woman is the heroine who is overtly obedient, prays every morning and is the perfect ‘family’ material who will go to any extent for the well being of her family. On the other hand, comes the vamp – the woman who sports fashionable clothes, bright kajal to highlight her wickedness and swears to make the heroine's life troublesome and pathetic.



Let’s face it. Our TV shows wouldn’t be a hit if not for the vamps. They play a potent role in making the show work wonders and the hero-heroine of the show wouldn’t be taking as many applauds if not for the vamp who loves to be hated.



Balaji Telefilm’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus currently sees Shireen Mirza in the role of Simmi who has played a vicious game to throw Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) out of Raman’s (Karan Patel) life. The actress has a beautiful message to share with all her fans.



Shireen took to Instagram to show gratitude to the numerous fans who showered her with unconditional support and of course, the immense love too. She also thanked the producers for choosing her to essay the character. Here’s the brief message she posted:





Kudos Shireen!