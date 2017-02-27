Shishir Sharma, Yogendra Tiku and Natasha Rastogi in Alchemy Films’ next for Star Plus

Producer Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Films has been successfully enthralling audiences with its two shows Icchapyaari Naagin on SAB TV and Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV.

Now, Malhotra will bring a family drama titled ‘Kya Tu Meri Lage’ for Star Plus with Preetika Rao, Keith Sequeira, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Soni Razdan, Sara Afreen Khan being part of it.

We hear that the show will be going on floor in the coming week, that is the first week of March.

We did come across few snap shots of actor Keith on his social networking page with his co-actors from the show.

Have a look and you will get to know that the actors are presently undergoing a workshop before starting their shoot schedule.

As per the pictures, talented and seasoned performer Shishir Sharma is also part of the show. So are NSD actors Yogendra Tiku and Natasha Rastogi.

With this information, we dug out more information and here it goes...

Shishir Sharma will be playing a royal character, and will be father of Sara’s character. On TV, Shishir was last seen in Mohi. His recent movies are Mary Kom and Talvar.

Yogendra Tiku who is a film, television and stage actor with movie credits like No One Killed Jessica, Queen, Dabangg 2, Neerja to name a few will play Sanjeeda’s father in the show.

Film actor and stage artist from Delhi, Natasha Rastogi who has done movies Monsoon Wedding, Chai Paani, Do Dooni Char, My Name is Khan, Jigariyaa and the upcoming Taapsee Pannu movie, Naam Shabana is also part of the show. On TV, she has done shows Gulaal and Dahleez recently. She will play mother to Sanjeeda, and will be paired opposite Tiku. Natasha has also recently done a short film with Anupam Kher titled ‘Kheer’ for Valentine’s.

We buzzed the actors, but they preferred to talk at the right time.

We also buzzed Producer Siddharth Malhotra, but did not get through to him.

Gear up for this big launch on Star Plus next...