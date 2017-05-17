Shitty Ideas Trending’s Bin Bulaye Mehmaan is superbly relatable

What happens when unwanted guests land up at your place for a few days? Complete chaos! Isn’t it?

You can witness the same chaos in the hilarious new web-series Bin Bulaye Mehmaan by Shitty Ideas Trending, that’s streaming on its YouTube channel.

And guess what folks, its fun, entertaining and completely relatable.

Actor Chhavi Mittal, (whose husband Mohit Hussein is the founder of SIT), interestingly has also written the script for the web-series. Talking about what inspired her, she said, “Well, I haven’t personally faced a bad situation with unwanted guests but it’s a common thing that we all witness at some point of our lives. And our content is mostly based on real-life situations of couples. We try to keep our content funny, real and relatable; basically attempting a funny take on everyday situations.”

Chhavi and Mohit roped in popular actors Pooja Gor and Manasi Parekh for this project. “It is always fun to work with talented actors who are also fun. Pooja had also worked with us in an earlier series Pyaar ka Punch," added Chhavi.

Talking about her stint in the world of web, Pooja shared with Tellychakkar.com, “It is fun working in the digital platform. There are no restrictions and thankfully no censor as of now. I enjoyed working with both Chhavi and Mohit. Shitty Ideas Trending has created some amazing content.”

When we asked her whether she ever faced a similar situation in real life, she quipped, “Yes, I have but not as bad as the couple on the show. Though I distinctly remember one of my friends had a terrible time with some unwanted guests at her home.”

Here catch a glimpse of the episode here.

P.S: It’s addictive.