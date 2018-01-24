Shiv’s soul melts and Detective Freddy comes back in Ek Deewana Tha

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the episodes. The daily drama is known for its intriguing cliffhangers and the writers are acing at it. In the upcoming episodes, a major drama is expected.

According to our sources, in the upcoming episodes, a major fire will break out. It will happen so that when Sharanya (Donal Bisht) will be in a garage, she will faint. And suddenly, a fire will break out in the garage. Now when Shiv (Namik Paul)’s soul will try to help her, he will be unable to do so. Instead, in the fire, his soul will start melting. Seeing Shiv’s molten body, she will start crying. When Sharanya’s tears will mix with Shiv’s molten body, he will start healing. Meanwhile, Shiv’s friend will come to their rescue and save them from the fire.

The source further revealed that Shiv will feel guilty that he couldn’t help Sharanya.

Simultaneously in the other track, Detective Freddy (Jason Tham) who was shown dead in the horror-drama will be shown alive.

Well, according to the plan, Rajan (Amar Upadhyay) had hidden him. Rajan who had attempted to murder Freddy had kept him in an asylum. Now Rajan will make sure that Freddy is announced as a psycho. But, Freddy will be brought back in Vyom’s house by Urmi.

What will happen when Rajan and Freddy will collide? Will Freddy, who knows the real reason behind Shiv’s death, reveal the truth? Well, that is something the viewers will get to know once the episode goes on air.

That’s too much of drama, right? It seems like the makers have so much to offer in the LSD’s production.