Shivaay to propose MARRIAGE to Tia in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

OMG! Has the headline shocked you? Well, we too were taken aback!

All our life we have read about good winning over the evil but things will have a tragic turn when the evil will seem to win for good in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz.

The Four Lions’ daily has been recently showcasing the life of Anika (Surbhi Chandna) after she lost her memory.

Now, the girl will be seen having a difficult time as she will find out whatever transpired in her life in the past few months.

Shares a source, “Anika will get to know that Tia (Navina Bole), although in love with another guy, has been in a relationship with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). She will also learn about Tia carrying Shivaay’s baby.”

If these were not enough, she will also get to know that Shivaay had filed for a divorce from her.

Awww...

The last nail on the coffin will be when Shivaay will inform the family that he has decided to marry Tia.

How will the family react on this news? Will Shivaay really marry Tia or is it just a trick?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked, we have some more exciting news for you all.