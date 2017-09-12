Hot Downloads

Shivaay proposes Anika, Omkara insults Gauri in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2017 07:37 PM

Waiting for some scoop from Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz? Then, this article is surely worth a read!

The 4 Lions’ show which revolves around the three couples and their unique love stories will have joyous and sad moments in their lives.

In the coming episodes, after Anika’s (Surbhi Chandna) unique proposal for Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) it’s now his turn to impress his lady love.

Yes, soon Shivaay will plan something special for Anika to confess his feelings towards her.

While one couple is getting closer, the other Jodi would undergo separation. We are talking about Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh).

According to our sources, Gauri would make some mistake in an exhibition which would leave Omkara furious. He would later insult Gauri in front of all the guests.

Will Gauri and Omkara accept each other as a couple? How will Anika react to Shivaay’s Ishqbaaazi?

