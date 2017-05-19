Shivaay to rescue Sahil in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

Gear up for action-packed drama in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films).

As we saw in yesterday’s episode, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) lied to Anika (Surbhi Chanda), and brought forged reports proving that Nayantara (Anjali Mukhi) is her real mother. Later, Shivaay asked Nayantara to stay along with them in Oberoi mansion.

On the other hand, Anika is shocked seeing the reports as she knows that Nayantara is not her mother, and Shivaay is refusing to believe her.

Now, in the coming episode, Anika will look at the reports carefully, and would find white ink on the word ‘No’ part of the ‘No Match’. She would wonder why Shivaay lied to her.

As we know, Shivaay is lying to Anika as Nayantara has kidnapped her brother Sahil (Aryan Prajapati) and is being forced to obey her orders.

Soon, Shivaay will start his hunt to rescue Sahil. But this time again, Nayantara will play her dirty games. She would plant a bomb in van, which on opening, will blast.

However, when Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will get to know about this trap, he will reach in the nick of time, saving Shivaay from the blast.

Later, Shivaay will get to know about Sahil being held captive in a fish market. Somehow, he will reach the location, and manage to bring Sahil back home.

How will Nayantara react seeing Sahil back?

We buzzed the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.