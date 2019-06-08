News

Shivam Dogra roped in for Babes and Bitches

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Jun 2019 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Pooja Gor, and Donna Munshi being roped in for upcoming web-series titled Babes and Bitches for a leading OTT platform. The project will be produced by Falak Films Production and Butterfly Films and Entertainment

(Read hereRuslaan Mumtaz roped in for Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Productions' next?Donna Munshi joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and BitchesPooja Gor to join Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches).

The project is written by Sandeep Roy and Madhulita Das and will be directed by Hanish Lamba.

Now, the latest update is that newbie Shivam Dogra will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Shivam’s character will be similar to a popular Bollywood diva’s make-up artist.'

We couldn’t connect with Shivam for his comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 
Tags > Shivam Dogra, Babes and Bitches, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Pooja Gor, Donna Munshi, Hanish Lamba, web series, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches Kaafir

ZEE5 launches Kaafir
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shaminn
Shaminn
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi

past seven days