Shivam Dogra roped in for Babes and Bitches

We exclusively reported about Ruslaan Mumtaz, Pooja Gor, and Donna Munshi being roped in for upcoming web-series titled Babes and Bitches for a leading OTT platform. The project will be produced by Falak Films Production and Butterfly Films and Entertainment

The project is written by Sandeep Roy and Madhulita Das and will be directed by Hanish Lamba.

The project is written by Sandeep Roy and Madhulita Das and will be directed by Hanish Lamba.

Now, the latest update is that newbie Shivam Dogra will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Shivam’s character will be similar to a popular Bollywood diva’s make-up artist.'