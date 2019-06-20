Shivangi Joshi has an INTERESTING question for YRKKH fans

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, is indeed a stunner. The beauty is currently wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We cannot have enough of her chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in the show.

The actress has also been a part of &TV’s Begusarai as Poonam Thakur and Colors’ Beintehaa as Aayat Khan.

Shivangi is quite an active social media user. She keeps on posting her pictures and videos on her social media handle to entertain her fans. She is admired by her fans and one cannot get over her.

Newly, she posted a picture on Instagram and shared what she feels for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also asked her fans to describe the show in one word.

Take a look below: