Shivangi Joshi hits another milestone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 03:00 PM
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is loved by one and all, and she has a massive fan following.

She is quite active on her social media account and posts cute pictures of her and Moshin.

Now, the actress has hit another milestone, as she has reached 2 million followers on Instagram.

These days, the popularity of actors is measured by the number of followers they have on social media.  

Well, there are no surprises here, as we all know that she is loved by all section of viewers.
