News

Shivangi Joshi looks sensuous in THIS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 02:31 PM
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, best known for her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is certainly a fashion diva. The pretty lady knows how to turn heads with her stylish avatars.

Also known for her work in TV soaps like Begusarai and Beintehaa, Shivangi is an active social media user, and she enjoys a massive fan following, too.

The actress regularly treats her Instagram followers with her cute, hot, and stylish photographs. She aces every outfit she wears and sets fashion goals for her fans. 

Recently, a photo of hers from a photoshoot has been shared online wherein she can be seen clad in a beige coloured outfit with her hair left open. She aced the outfit and looked hot and sensuous. 

Check out her photo here: 

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 
Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, stylish avatars, Beintehaa, Begusarai, Instagram followers, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

From the sets of Rising Star 3

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days