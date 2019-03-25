Shivangi Joshi looks sensuous in THIS photo

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, best known for her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is certainly a fashion diva. The pretty lady knows how to turn heads with her stylish avatars.



Also known for her work in TV soaps like Begusarai and Beintehaa, Shivangi is an active social media user, and she enjoys a massive fan following, too.



The actress regularly treats her Instagram followers with her cute, hot, and stylish photographs. She aces every outfit she wears and sets fashion goals for her fans.



Recently, a photo of hers from a photoshoot has been shared online wherein she can be seen clad in a beige coloured outfit with her hair left open. She aced the outfit and looked hot and sensuous.



Check out her photo here:

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.