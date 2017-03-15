Shivangi Joshi not planning to settle down anytime soon

Actress Shivangi Joshi says she had fun shooting a reel wedding for "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", but she doesn't intend to get married in real life anytime soon.



The Star Plus show will soon feature a grand wedding sequence shot in Bikaner. Shivangi plays the role of Naira.



"It literally felt like a real marriage is taking place. For once, even the on-lookers who gathered at Lalgarh Palace when we were shooting thought it was a real wedding. This is proof enough for the kind of treatment and magnificence my reel wedding has," Shivangi said in a statement.



She added: "I've been wearing this bridal attire for the last 20 days now and I think for now this experience is the best I've had, my real wedding will take time. I've cried so much for my bidaai sequence that I am sure as hell that I won't be crying on my real wedding."



(Source: IANS)