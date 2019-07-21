Shivangi Joshi’s sweet birthday wish for Mohena Singh

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the
The cast never
As Mohena turned a year older, Shivangi took to social media and shared an unseen picture of her with Mohena. For the uninitiated, Mohena quit the show as she is about to tie the knot to her fiance soon. However, the actresses still share a great bonding. In the picture shared by Shivangi, both the girls look stunning. Shivangi can be seen donning a green gown, while Mohena sported an embellished blue gown.
Take a look below.
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Add new comment