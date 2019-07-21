News

Shivangi Joshi’s sweet birthday wish for Mohena Singh

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running television soaps. The show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screen with its gripping tale. Apart from the story, fans also love how the cast bonds off screen.

The cast never fail to send out wishes to each other on special days, and birthdays are, of course, one of the most special days for one and so, Shivangi Joshi wished Mohena Singh a happy birthday.

As Mohena turned a year older, Shivangi took to social media and shared an unseen picture of her with Mohena. For the uninitiated, Mohena quit the show as she is about to tie the knot to her fiance soon. However, the actresses still share a great bonding. In the picture shared by Shivangi, both the girls look stunning. Shivangi can be seen donning a green gown, while Mohena sported an embellished blue gown. 

