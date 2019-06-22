News

Shivangi Joshi turns singer for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi is all praises for her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She has acted in many shows including Begusari, Beintehaan, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is winning hearts by her performance in the show, and now, she has added another feather to her cap. The actress has tried her hand in singing.

The actress, who recently turned a year old, turned singer for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Producer Rajan Shahi is all praises for her and shared his joy on social media.

He shared a picture and wrote on Instagram, “SHIVANGI PROUD AND CONGRATS AS U DON A NEW HAT FOR YRKKH AS SINGER, GARIMA CONGRATS FOR THIS AMAZING THOUGHT AND IDEA #YRKKH NEW HORIZON NEW JOURNEY.”

Check out his post right here:

past seven days