Shivangi Joshi wishes her baby brother on birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who is popular for essaying the role of Naira Goenka in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has wished her ‘baby brother’ on social media on his birthday.

The actress, who hails from Dehradun, has a sister and a brother, and yesterday (15th January) was her brother’s birthday.

Shivangi took to social media and shared a cute picture of herself along with her brother. In the photo, she can be seen hugging her younger brother.

‘Happy birthday baby brother..!’ the Begusarai and Beintehaa fame actress captioned the photo.

Take a look at her post below.

