Shivangi Joshi's mother helps her on 'Yeh Rishta...' set

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is gearing up for her onscreen marriage in popular soap opera "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", got emotional after watching her real mother helping her for a pre-wedding sequence on the show.

The cast of the show recently shot for Naira's (Shivangi) ‘haldi' sequence. For the same, Shivangi's real mother helped her around on the set.

"My mother really enjoys being on set while I shoot. And most recently, with the wedding sequences being shot, she's been around all the time helping here and there in every way possible," Shivangi said in a statement.

"Recently, we shot for my ‘haldi' sequence and I wasn't even aware that she actually prepared the ‘haldi' for the sequence. I was surprised at first, but later understood as I saw her enjoy with the crew helping them prepare for the sequence," she added.

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)