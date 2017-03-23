Shivangi to KILL Avantika in Colors' Naagin

It's revenge time for Shivangi (Mouni Roy) in Colors' popular show Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

Poised to kill Avantika (Aashka Goradia) after the death of Rudra (Kinshuk Mahajan), Shivangi will see help coming from an unexpected zone.

Shivangi will get to know of Avantika's first husband Shishupal who would have been held captive by Avantika for a long time.

The past story would be that Avantika would have drawn all powers from Shishupal after marrying him, only to keep him captured.

As per a reliable source, "Shishupal will be the only person who would be aware of the way in which Avantika's powers can be taken off, post which she could be killed easily. With Shivangi coming face to face with Shishupal and saving him, Shishupal will help Shivangi in killing Avantika."

Wow!!! This will bring about the death of Avantika this weekend!!!

We buzzed Aashka but did not get through to her.

Playing the cameo role of Shishupal will be actor Vishal Bharadwaj.

Gear up for all the drama this weekend.