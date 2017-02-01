Shivangi to KILL Mahishasur in Colors’ Naagin 2

Colors’ impactful weekend thriller drama Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) will now see revenge at its best, with Shivangi (Mouni Roy) getting into the avatar of Goddess Shakti in order to heal her husband Rocky (Karanvir Bohra).

And this revengeful mood of Shivangi will result in yet another death in the show!!

Yes, you heard it right!!

In the coming episodes, Mahishasur, essayed by Vineet Kumar will be killed by Shivangi in a high-intensity sequence.

As per sources, “Since Mahishasur cannot be killed either by man or animal, Shivangi will take the form of Goddess Durga, in order to kill him. Shivangi will eventually succeed in killing him, and will take the naagmani to heal Rocky back to health.”

Yes, an emphatic victory for Shivangi, this!! But what is the next hurdle that she will face?

We buzzed the actors, but they were busy with their shoot.

Watch out for this engrossing drama in the favourite Colors show.