Shivangi Verma, Karan Goddwani and Ashwin Kaushal in SAB TV’s next

SAB TV is all set to launch a couple of new shows. Along with Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bola, Shashi Sumeet’s comedy drama tentatively titled as TV Biwi aur Main will soon hit airwaves.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Karanveer Mehra and Shruti Seth playing the main leads. The serial will be based on the world of television industry, where Karanveer will play a producer, and Shruti, his wife.

Now, we have learnt that makers have roped in Karan Goddwani (Diya Aur Baati Hum), Shivangi Verma (Reporters) and Ashwin Kaushal (Goldie Ahuja Matric Paas)

As per our sources, Karan will play an actor while Shivangi would portray the role of a TV vamp in this upcoming drama. Ashwin will also have a pivotal role as one of the industry associates.

Shivangi and Ashwin confirmed the news with us, while Karan refused to comment.

Other actors who are part of the show are Amita Khopkar, Akash Singh, Latesh Sharma, Tanvi Thakkar and Khushbu Thakkar.

Tomorow (10 May), the cast will shoot the first promo, and the show is expected to launch in June (2017).