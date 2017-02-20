Hot Downloads

News

Shivangi's innocence made me fall for her: Mohsin

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 07:11 PM

Actor Mohsin Khan says his friendship with "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" co-star Shivangi Joshi has now "blossomed into love", and that it's the actress' innocence that made him fall for her.

There have been speculations that the popular TV actors, who play the lead couple Naira and Kartik in the Star Plus show, are dating. But the couple stayed mum.

Mohsin has now opened up about his relationship with Shivangi.

Mohsin said in a statement: "We have been linked to each other ever since we became part of the show but we chose to avoid all those rumours and not let it affect our friendship or work in anyway."

"In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently. It's just been a month and a half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule."

Asked what made him fall for Shivangi, he said: "Shivangi's innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."

The cast of the show will soon fly to Bikaner to begin the shooting of the wedding functions of Naira and Kartik.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, relationship, affair, Kartik, Naira, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,

