Shivani Gosain to enter Colors' Shakti

MUMBAI: TV actress Shivani Gosain is making her comeback on TV.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Shivani, who is still remembered for her stint in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rang Badalti Odhani and others, has bagged Colors' Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).



According to our sources, Shivani is roped to play Kamya's bhabhi.



We could not get through Shivani for a comment.



Shivani was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.



Shakti is currently revolving a track around Soumya taking care of Surbhi's child (Read here: Colors’ Shakti: Maninder and Varun to take away Surbhi’s child from Saumya)