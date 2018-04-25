Home > Tv > Tv News
Shivani Surve calls Bigg Boss classless; says "glad rejected it"

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss has always been a controversial series. The reality drama has always kept the talks going on, both inside and outside the house. The notorious show made its Marathi debut a few days back and already it has been under the radar.

After the launch, in just within a few weeks, the fights and the blame games have started in the glass walled house. Popular TV actress Shivani Surve, who was last seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, slammed the housemates inside the BB house. Surve recently shared a post on her social media account stating the hypocrisy of the inmates.

Being a strong woman, the lady also spoke about how the contestants are disrespecting women in the show. She categorically mentioned, “first get some class n the manners to talk to a women.”

So basically this is the way they started with Marathi big boss !!! Is this the way to talk to any women ? And ppl in the house talk about let’s not be so harsh as Hindi big boss ? Ahhhaahah that’s a joke ..... first get some class n the manners to talk to a women which you don’t have ... everyone out there in big boss house very stupid way to get “footage” !!! Megha @meghadhade you are strong you are correct lots of love plz vote @meghadhade Repost from @colorsmarathiofficial using @RepostRegramApp - Vineet ने हरवला त्याचा समतोल...का मध्ये पडावं लागलं असेल Bigg Boss यांना? जाणून घ्या आज... पाहा#BiggBossMarathi सोम-शनि रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर. Bigg Boss Marathi चे official handle @bbmarathi Follow करा... नाहीतर होईल राडा ! @meghadhade @sai.lokur #UshaNadkarni #VineetBhonde

Well, not just this. Surve, who was offered to be a part of the maiden season of the Marathi version, also commented on her offer. When one of her fans commented on the post, Shivani replied saying, “I am so glad I rejected this” (sic).

Shivani has acted in many TV shows and rarely been a part of any reality series. And with her comment the chances look bleak.

What do you think of Shivani Surve

Do you agree with Shivani? Comment below your thoughts and stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

