News

Shivani Tanksale bags VOOT’s Marzi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 02:17 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Voot’s upcoming web-series titled Marzi, produced by Bodhi Tree.

We already exclusively reported about Mazel Vyas and Paresh Pahuja bagging the project

(read here: Mazel Vyas roped in for Bodhi Tree’s next titled Liar: Paresh Pahuja bags Voot’s Marzi).

Now, the latest update is that well-known actress Shivani Tanksale will also be a part of the project and will have an important role to play.

We couldn’t get through Shivani for a comment.

Shivani has also been a part of projects like Colors’ 24 and Ek Paheli Leela.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days