Shivani Tanksale bags VOOT’s Marzi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about Voot’s upcoming web-series titled Marzi, produced by Bodhi Tree.
We already exclusively reported about Mazel Vyas and Paresh Pahuja bagging the project
(read here: Mazel Vyas roped in for Bodhi Tree’s next titled Liar: Paresh Pahuja bags Voot’s Marzi).
Now, the latest update is that well-known actress Shivani Tanksale will also be a part of the project and will have an important role to play.
We couldn’t get through Shivani for a comment.
Shivani has also been a part of projects like Colors’ 24 and Ek Paheli Leela.
