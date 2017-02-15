Shivani Tomar to play Avni; Zain Imam roped in for Star Plus' Naamkarann

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s show Naamkarann on Star Plus, creatively helmed by ace film maker Mahesh Bhatt will soon see a generation leap!!

The story ahead will spring up new promises and surprises that will keep the audiences glued to the story line...

Now the kid characters of the show have been so very popular that speculations have been rife on the actors approached to play the roles in the post leap phase!!

We at Tellychakkar.com give you confirmed news of the actors to be part of the youth brigade on the show.

Popular face Shivani Tomar will soon be back into action!! She is the prized actress to bag the role of Avni, which has been so very beautifully enacted by child artist Ashreen Namdaar so far.

Joining in as Neil will be another popular name, Zain Imam.

As per credible sources, “The new cast will begin shoot very soon. The channel and makers had to go for an extensive search to get an apt actor to take forward the lead role of Avni. And their search has now stopped at Shivani Tomar, who has shown her acting prowess in her earlier shows. Zain Imam has been roped in for Neil.”

We buzzed Shivani and Zain, but they remained unavailable.

Shivani played the lead in Friends: Conditions Apply and Kasam Se. Zain Imam as we know, rose to fame with shows Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, Tashan-E-Ishq and Yeh Vaada Raha.

Our efforts to reach out to Producer Guruodev Bhalla and the channel spokesperson were in vain.

We have already reported about Gautam Vig playing the role of Ali post the leap.

Are you all ready to watch the post leap phase of Naamkarann? Drop in your comments here...