Shivansh to get MARRIED to ACP Aditi in Ishqbaaaz?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 05:16 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz is geared up for a new twist wherein viewers will see the story progressing with Shivansh in a new light.

It so happens that Dadi encounters a pandit who suggests Shivansh’s marriage. The Oberoi family wants to know when Shivansh would get hitched, while the latter tries to avoid the topic as he is uncertain about his life.


Shivansh also hides his kundali, but the pandit predicts a few things about the bride.

His description mataches ACP Aditi’s personality. He says Shivansh would marry someone who is perfect and does not commit any mistake!

Keep reading this space for more updates.
