News

Shivendraa Om Saainiyol joins Star Plus’ Namah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2019 10:31 AM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Star Plus’ Namah.

TellyChakkar recently reported about actors Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, and Hemant Choudhary being roped in for the show (Read hereZalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' NamahPorus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).

Now, as per the latest developments, we have learned that the makers have roped in actor Shivendraa Om Saainiyol (Karn Sangini) to play the character of Nandi in the above-mentioned mythological show.

Namah is produced by Shoonya Square and will star Gurpreet Singh in the titular role of Lord Shiva. It will also feature actors Chhavi Pandey, Neha Nargam, and Sara Khan in pivotal roles.

We could not get through to Shivendraa for a comment.  

Shoonya Square is also producing Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. 

