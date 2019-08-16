News

Shivin Narang to participate in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a popular television actor who has proved his mettle by working in several shows. He has acted in soaps like Suvreen Guggal–Topper of The Year and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. He has also played the role of Reyhan in an Indonesian Series Cahaya Cinta 2. While the actor is currently shooting for a popular reality show, he has bagged another popular reality show.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the Internet Wala Love actor will be locked up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin, who is currently in Bulgaria attempting some daredevil acts will also be seen unlocking his personal life on the most controversial reality show. A source close to him told the portal that the actor was being chased since many years for the same, but he has always showed resistance. Now finally, he has given his nod.

Are you excited to see him in the controversial reality show? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Shivin Narang, Bigg Boss 13, TellyChakkar, Reyhan, Cahaya Cinta 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Aly Goni
Aly Goni

past seven days