Shivin Narang to participate in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a popular television actor who has proved his mettle by working in several shows. He has acted in soaps like Suvreen Guggal–Topper of The Year and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. He has also played the role of Reyhan in an Indonesian Series Cahaya Cinta 2. While the actor is currently shooting for a popular reality show, he has bagged another popular reality show.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the Internet Wala Love actor will be locked up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin, who is currently in Bulgaria attempting some daredevil acts will also be seen unlocking his personal life on the most controversial reality show. A source close to him told the portal that the actor was being chased since many years for the same, but he has always showed resistance. Now finally, he has given his nod.

Are you excited to see him in the controversial reality show? Hit the comment section below.