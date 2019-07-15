Shivin Narang to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates on Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi.



We exclusively broke the news about Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna and Tejaswi Prakh being roped in for the show.



Now, the latest update is that the handsome Shivin Narang will also be most likely a part of the show.



A source close to the project said, “Shivin has been approached for the show and if everything falls into place, he is most likely to sign the dotted line.”



Shivin was last seen in Colors’ Internet Wala Love.



We couldn’t connect with Shivin for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

