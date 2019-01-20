News

Shivin Narang turns Gully Boy!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2019 06:00 PM

If you thought that actor Shivin Narang can only sport boy-next-door looks, his latest video on Instagram will surely going to take you by surprise. The actor has posted a video of him dancing and rapping on the song from the film Gully Boy, Apna Time Ayega, and this will leave you stunned!

The actor, who plays the lead in Internet Wala Love, gives a power-packed dance and rap performance and looks superb as well.

His charisma, dance moves and attitude are to die for. Take a look!

 

 

Tags > Shivin Narang, turns, Gully Boy, TellyChakkar,

