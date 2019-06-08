Shivin Narang's next with Rajan Shahi to be called this?

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang is a well-known television actor who has been part of quite a few soaps. He was last seen in the show, Internet Wala Love. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Rajan Shahi's next for Colors.



The actor has been locked to play the male lead in the upcoming show, which reportedly, will be based on superheroes. An official confirmation on the same is yet to be made. Now, according to the latest media reports, the show is tentatively titled Yo Yo Honey Singh and it will also star Sargun Kaur, who is known for the show, Tantra.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The makers are hoping to go on floors with the show by month end or latest by July. Sargun who played the lead in Tantra is at the forefront of bagging the lead role in the show. Shivin has already been locked and the makers are most likely to lock Yo Yo Honey Singh as the title for the show.”