Shivya Pathania has found a friend in...

MUMBAI: Who said two actresses cannot be best friends?

There is a notion that there is immense competition in the industry and that the usual undercurrent of emotion actresses have for their fellow actors is that of envy. However, our industry has evolved where we get to see many Bollywood and Television celebrities complimenting each other and what stems out is a good relationship between the artists.Actress Shivya Pathania, who was seen in shows like Ek Rishta Saajedhari Ka, Dil Dhoondta Hai and currently seen in RadhaKrshn on Star Bharat found a good friend in someone from the fraternity!Any guesses for who it is?Well, it is none other than the Roop (Colors) actress Chandni Bhagwanani.Shivya recently posed for a picture with Chandni on Instagram mentioning how sometimes you are meant to meet people whom you instantly click with. Take a look:We contacted Shivya who said, “Well, it was only yesterday that Chandni and I met and she is a wonderful and vivacious girl. I am a social bird and I love interacting and knowing different people. Chandni is a cheerful soul and it was lovely meeting her.”Way to go Shivya and Chandni!