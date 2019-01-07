News

Shivya Pathania has found a friend in...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 05:21 PM
MUMBAI: Who said two actresses cannot be best friends?
 
There is a notion that there is immense competition in the industry and that the usual undercurrent of emotion actresses have for their fellow actors is that of envy. However, our industry has evolved where we get to see many Bollywood and Television celebrities complimenting each other and what stems out is a good relationship between the artists.

Actress Shivya Pathania, who was seen in shows like Ek Rishta Saajedhari Ka, Dil Dhoondta Hai and currently seen in RadhaKrshn on Star Bharat found a good friend in someone from the fraternity!

Any guesses for who it is?

Well, it is none other than the Roop (Colors) actress Chandni Bhagwanani.

Shivya recently posed for a picture with Chandni on Instagram mentioning how sometimes you are meant to meet people whom you instantly click with. Take a look:



We contacted Shivya who said, “Well, it was only yesterday that Chandni and I met and she is a wonderful and vivacious girl. I am a social bird and I love interacting and knowing different people. Chandni is a cheerful soul and it was lovely meeting her.”

Way to go Shivya and Chandni!
Tags > Shivya Pathania, Ek Rishta Saajedhari Ka, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Star Bharat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in...

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in Yeh Un Dinon
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days