Shivya Pathania’s heartfelt wish for beau Kinshuk Vaidya on his birthday

The cuties of the television industry, Shivya Pathania and Kinshuk Vaidya, have been painting the world red with their love.



The duo met on the sets of Rajshri Productions’ Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka, wherein they played a love-struck couple. While playing the characters, the actors grew extremely fond of each other and eventually fell in love in real life.



It is Kinshuk’s birthday today, and girlfriend Shivya made a point to make her boyfriend feel special. She planned a cute surprise for him and posted a beautiful wish for him on social media sites. She wrote, ‘Since childhood you made all of us believe in magic by your magic pencil and you brought that magic in my life The things you do are something that i could have never imagined....as if I have made you by that magic pencil...love you

Happy birthday companion @kinshukvaidya54 "You are Family"

Tum mere lie kya ho woh main shabdo me bhi bayan nahi kar sakti hun...Always stay Happy Happiest birthday.’



Here’s wishing Kinshuk a very happy birthday.