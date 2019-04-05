Shivya Pathania’s heartfelt wish for beau Kinshuk Vaidya on his birthday

Here’s wishing Kinshuk a very happy birthday.View this post on Instagram
Since childhood you made all of us believe in magic by your magic pencil and you brought that magic in my lifeThe things you do are something that i could have never imagined....as if I have made you by that magic pencil...love you Happy birthday companion @kinshukvaidya54 "You are Family" Tum mere lie kya ho woh main shabdo me bhi bayan nahi kar sakti hun...Always stay Happy Happiest birthday, . P.S. i intend to post piks where i also look good coz u always do..so i try really hard..and well bare with this #hinglishmadame
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Add new comment