Shoaib Ibrahim calls Dipika Kakar his 'beemar bachcha'

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most loved television couples, and the duo has a massive fan following. They are always under the media's radar. Dipika and Shoaib got married last year on February 22nd.



There is no doubt tbat Shoaib is a doting husband, and we know how supportive he was when his wife was inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. Recently, Shoaib shared with fans that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has fallen sick. On his Instagram story, he wrote, 'Mera Beemar Bachcha', tagging his wife.



Take a look.

Subsequently, the actor shared that Dipika is now doing fine, and he thanked all their fans for their prayers.