Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's post marriage vows

Mumbai: “I promise to remember that neither of us is perfect. But strive to remind myself of the ways we are perfect for each other.”

Marriage is filled with its ups and downs and a couple who strives to stay together accepting each other the way they are is what makes the bond stronger.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Deepika Kakkar (the happily married couple now is called as Faiza Ibrahim), who are famous for their roles of Prem and Simar respectively in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka, are too much in love.

The couple is setting major couple goals in their own ways.

Shoaib and Deepika took to their Instagram handles and shared a collated pictorial of their vows of being there with each other in each step of life.

The clicks show how Shoaib and Deepika want to be with each other during all the complexities of life and share each other’s burden and success.

Have a look at the post...

TellyChakkar wishes the couple many years of togetherness and love.