Shoaib Ibrahim is a doting son

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.

Like any other actor, Shoaib is also very close to his family and keeps posting photos and videos with them. He also often goes on short trips and vacations with them.

Like everyone else, Shoaib too celebrated Eid with his family.

Shoaib is very close to his parents, and on this festive occasion, he shared a post along with his parents and said that our parents take care of us when we are kids; in the same manner, we should also take care of them and pamper them.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is a doting son and a complete family man.

Check the post here.