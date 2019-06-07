News

Shoaib Ibrahim is a doting son

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.

Like any other actor, Shoaib is also very close to his family and keeps posting photos and videos with them. He also often goes on short trips and vacations with them.

Like everyone else, Shoaib too celebrated Eid with his family.

Shoaib is very close to his parents, and on this festive occasion, he shared a post along with his parents and said that our parents take care of us when we are kids; in the same manner, we should also take care of them and pamper them.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is a doting son and a complete family man.

Check the post here.

Tags > Shoaib Ibrahim, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Colors, Sasural Simar Ka, TV show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches Kaafir

ZEE5 launches Kaafir
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days