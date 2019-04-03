Shoaib Ibrahim is in love with THIS app

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved actors on television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor has a massive fan following.

We all are aware that the TikTok app has become a rage these days. Several celebrities from television to Bollywood use it and share videos on their social media accounts.

Shoaib is also active on it and seems to be quite a pro. The actor keeps uploading fun videos on his social media accounts.

Check out some of the videos here!