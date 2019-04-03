News

Shoaib Ibrahim is in love with THIS app

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 07:32 PM

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved actors on television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor has a massive fan following.

We all are aware that the TikTok app has become a rage these days. Several celebrities from television to Bollywood use it and share videos on their social media accounts.

Shoaib is also active on it and seems to be quite a pro. The actor keeps uploading fun videos on his social media accounts.

Check out some of the videos here!

View this post on Instagram

Me v/s Me

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

View this post on Instagram

#battalion609 fever Releasing tomorrow

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

View this post on Instagram

#tuesdaythrowback

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

View this post on Instagram

Ek aur #throwback

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

