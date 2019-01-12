Shoaib Ibrahim’s character to end in Ishq Mein Marjawan?, Singer Kanika Kapoor is stepping into television town, Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming up with an exciting story, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.



Applause Entertainment’s Udan Patolas to put on view Anant Joshi



Anant Joshi who starred in ALTBalaji’s first edition of Gandii Baat will also be seen in Applause Entertainment’s series, Udan Patolas, which will depict the tale of four friends and their inspirational journey.



Anant will play one of the men in the life of the main girl.



ZEE5’s ghost stories of Ruskin Bond to star Anju Mahendroo, Raima Sen, Saloni Batra, Sajjad Delafrooz



ZEE5 will be coming up with an interesting web series with 12 ghost stories of Ruskin Bond.



According to media reports, Anju Mahendroo, Raima Sen, Saloni Batra and Sajjad Delafrooz will be seen in the series along with Payal Nair.



The first story of this series will stream on 15 January on ZEE5.



Akshat Jindal's confrontation with Guddan



The Zee TV show Guddan is full of interesting twists and turns. The upcoming episode will see a major drama wherein Akshat will throw down a challenge to Guddan.



Akshat will ask Guddan to return all the money that he has spent on her and this will hurt her to the core.



Guddan will participate in a competition to win the prize money.



Singer Kanika Kapoor is stepping into television town!



Popular Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to make her television debut with The Voice India on Star Plus.



Kanika is famous for singing songs like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Kamlee (Happy New Year), and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy) to name a few.



She has made an appearance on a reality show before but this is the first time that she will be a mentor on a show.



Apart from Kanika, singer-composer-actor Adnan Sami will also be making his debut on TV as one of the judges.



Shoaib Ibrahim’s character to end in Ishq Mein Marjawan?



Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the ongoing thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawana as Abhimanyu. As per reports, the show will no more star him. The cast of the show will be shooting in Goa and Abhimanyu's character might end during Goa shoot.



Isn’t this Ishqbaaaz actor looking amazing?



Ishqbaaaz actor Nehalaxmi Iyer's new look is making everyone go crazy.



The actress has reportedly lost weight and is always trying a different look.



Recently, Nehalaxmi went a bold look with her hairstyle. She opted for an undercut.



Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming up with an exciting story!



The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is into its second week, and it is getting more intense with every passing moment.



In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a different version of Bharti Singh, who will be seen coming up with some desi formulas to overcome her fears before performing a stunt.



Adrenaline rush, high voltage drama, mind blowing stunts and loads of entertainment is what this weekend will be all about on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.



'Naamkarann' fame Karam Rajpal to join Ssharad and Yesha in 'Muskaan'



Star Bharat's Muskaan saw the entry of Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani in the show a few months ago. And now, actor Karam Rajpal, who played a negative role in Naamkarann, is all set to make an entry in Muskaan. His character in the show will have an element of mystery.



Shivin Narang gets nostalgic on seeing his old photo



Actor Shivin Narang, who started his career in 2012 with Suvreen Guggal–Topper of The Year, got nostalgic on seeing his old picture.



He shared a seven years old photo on Instagram and spoke about his journey. Have a look: