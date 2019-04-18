Shoaib Ibrahim’s cute TikTok video with this little munchkin will melt your heart

MUMBAI: NShoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.



TikTok was a rage among a lot of people, but since the app is banned in India, it seems like celebrities are posting their saved videos on other social media sites so that they can entertain their fans.



Shoaib was one such actor who was very active on the app and is quite a pro at it too. He posts a number of videos on his social media accounts.



The ace actor recently shared a TikTok video with a little one who is so adorable and cute that he will melt your heart. He shared a video with his little pet Cuddle where he is singing a song to him. The cutest thing about the video is that even the little one reacts to Shoaib when he sings a song for him.



