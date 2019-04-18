News

Shoaib Ibrahim’s cute TikTok video with this little munchkin will melt your heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 08:12 PM
MUMBAI: NShoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.

TikTok was a rage among a lot of people, but since the app is banned in India, it seems like celebrities are posting their saved videos on other social media sites so that they can entertain their fans.

Shoaib was one such actor who was very active on the app and is quite a pro at it too. He posts a number of videos on his social media accounts.

The ace actor recently shared a TikTok video with a little one who is so adorable and cute that he will melt your heart. He shared a video with his little pet Cuddle where he is singing a song to him. The cutest thing about the video is that even the little one reacts to Shoaib when he sings a song for him.

Check the post here.
Tags > Shoaib Ibrahim, Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakkar, Colors tv, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Surbhi Jyoti, Shoika, Bigg Boss season 12, Shoiab Ibrahim fan club, Dipika Kakkar fan club.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

past seven days