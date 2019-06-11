News

Shoaib Ibrahim surprises wife Dipika Kakkar in THIS way

11 Jun 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar who was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and she had emerged as the winner of the show, will be soon seen on the small screen as Sonakshi Rastogi in her comeback shows Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum.

The ace actress has been busy with her shooting schedules and is trying her best to strike a balance between her personal and professional life. To make it easy for her and to spend some more quality time, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim dropped in on her sets recently.

The actress was happy to be surprised by her hubby, and she took on to social media and shared a few pictures of the sweet gesture by her husband. She captioned it as, "He drops by at the set and makes my day!!!! @Shoaib_Ibrahim1." The couple is seen spending some good time with each other in Dipika's make-up room as she is all set for her next shot.

Apparently, Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum was offered to the actress before she went inside the BB house. She will be seen starring opposite actor Karan V Grover. The actress will make her comeback to fictional shows after a gap of three long years.

Check out the post here;

