Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shoaib to replicate SRK on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 03:18 PM

As Star Plus enters paranormal zone, the intrigue level for the explosive thriller, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphereorigins), increases with a heartbeat. What makes the show even more appealing is the ensemble cast of the show. Biggies like Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sharad Kelkar have been roped in to be to play the leads.

While the lead actors of the show are doing everything they can to get into the crux of their character, Shoaib Ibrahim recently took a moment of creative liberty in the show to replicate his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan in a very spooky Holi festival moment. Shoaib Ibrahim who is an ardent fan of the King of Bollywood replicated the iconic scene from his movie Darr. 

The sequence where Shah Rukh gate crashed as a band member with colour all over his face and shocks Juhi completely, was recreated by Shoaib in the exact same manner. He walked in with a star vibe and colour all over his face so no one could recognize him and walked in front of Surbhi (his romantic interest in the show) and shocked her. By the time anyone could realize that its Abhimanyu (Shoaib), he disappeared in thin air.

Shoaib who was very excited to be replicating his idol and making a mark for himself by doing an outstanding job, said, “I had to perform this scene with a lot of intensity so I performed the scene like the one Shah Rukh did in Darr. All hail to the king of Bollywood, it gives me inspiration to perform better.”

Interesting, isn't it?

Tags > Star Plus, Shoaib Ibrahim, replicate, SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Darr, Surbhi Jyoti, Sharad Kelkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top