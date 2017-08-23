Balaji Telefilms’ popular series Chandrakanta on Colors’ now gears up to unfold an interesting twist in the tale.

Viewers are already aware how Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) is hellbent on finding out all about the truth of the magical powers that Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) is endowed with!

Now, we hear in the upcoming episodes of the series Iravati will finally take a step ahead in a bid to be completely aware of Chandrakanta's magical powers. This will put the leading lady in deep trouble.

Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Iravati will force Chandrakanta to prove herself by putting her through come acid tests, if she is not able to pass the test with flying colours, she will be awarded a death punishment. While undergoing Iravati's challenges, Chandrakanta will end up losing her memory.

Iravati won’t miss out on any opportunity to make the perfect use of the situation and she will brainwash Chandrakanta against her son Virendra (Vishal Aditya Singh) by stating that he was on a verge of killing her.”

We tried to connect with the actors but they remained unavailable.

How will Chandrakanta regain her memory? Has she really lost her memory or is a premeditated act? Well, the upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions.

Keep reading this space for more updates.