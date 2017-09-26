Actress Divya Bhatnagar, who was last seen on Zee TV's popular daily Sethji is in pain.

The actress' dad (Vinay Kumar Bhatnagar, 65) is missing since morning.

Divya's family stays in Rohini, Delhi. Her dad left home today morning at around 11 AM to buy medicines and did not return home afterwards. He was in Cannaught Place, the last time the family had a word with him. Later on when they tried calling on his number, it was switched off and the last message they received from his number was to send ATM Pin No.

A missing complaint has been filed in the police station by her family and his last phone location was traced at Buradi, which is nearby Haryana, 14 Kms. away from Delhi.

Divya, who is in Mumbai away from her family, is looking forward to reach to her family members soon.

When Tellychakkar.com spoke to Divya, she sounded very low and just appealed everyone that if anyone will get to know any information about her dad, please help to trace him.

We hope that all is well with Divya's dad and he returns home soon.