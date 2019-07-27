News

Shocking! Drishti kills Rakshit, Divya, and the entire family in Divya Drishti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI : In the thrilling track of Star Plus' weekend supernatural show Divya Drishti, the audience will see an extreme twist.

The storyline takes a drastic u-turn, and Drishti kills the entire family.

It was earlier seen that Drishti, Divya, Rakshit, and the family trap Psachini in a bag and tie her up with auspicious mantras.

The evil Psachini has yet not accepted defeat. She possesses Drishti with her powers.

Drishti becomes a puppet and starts troubling her own family.

In the upcoming track, Psachini makes Drishti stab everyone to death.

Taking her last breath, Divya questions Drishti as to why she killed her family and her sister. That is when Drishti realizes what she has done.

What will Drishti will do to save her family now?

Tags > Divya Drishti, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

past seven days