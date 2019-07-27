Shocking! Drishti kills Rakshit, Divya, and the entire family in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI : In the thrilling track of Star Plus' weekend supernatural show Divya Drishti, the audience will see an extreme twist.

The storyline takes a drastic u-turn, and Drishti kills the entire family.

It was earlier seen that Drishti, Divya, Rakshit, and the family trap Psachini in a bag and tie her up with auspicious mantras.

The evil Psachini has yet not accepted defeat. She possesses Drishti with her powers.

Drishti becomes a puppet and starts troubling her own family.

In the upcoming track, Psachini makes Drishti stab everyone to death.

Taking her last breath, Divya questions Drishti as to why she killed her family and her sister. That is when Drishti realizes what she has done.

What will Drishti will do to save her family now?