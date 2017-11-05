There have been umpteen allegations hurled on to the Colors' Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan. And it is not just the allegations from outside the house. The BB house inmates too have ganged up against her time and again. Her tiff with TV Bahu Hina Khan has sent the avid watchers of the show into a tizzy. Hina constantly makes it a point to run her down and Arshi retaliates in such a way that she ends up becoming the butt of ridicule. It is not just the other contestants of the reality series, Salman Khan who hosts that show has also spoken against her behaviour.

Now, it is time for another shocker -

South Indian actress had earlier made really dirty allegations against Arshi stating that she has a lot many vulgar and dirty cases pending. And hold on, it is not just Arshi, Miss Vasisth has kept the social media abuzz with her allegations against various Bigg Boss contestants and inside scoop from the Bigg Boss house over the past few days. Her shocking revelations on Bigg Boss inmates has earned her an express ticket to fame. She grabbed eyeballs after she claimed that Arshi is faking about her age and her marital status in the house. The actress also said that Arshi had ten criminal cases pending against her. Now, we learn that Arshi Khan's publicist has sued Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore. On hearing this news Gehana Vasisth said she in in possession of Arshi Khan's sex MMS in a hotel room with a client and she will publicly release that MMS to the media.

Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios, who has earlier sued Priyank Sharma for bringing up her past in the show, has reportedly sued Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making scandalous statements against Arshi Khan.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Flynn Remedios said, "I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now, because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps into the bandwagaon. I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth's PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth. On behalf of Arshi Khan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan."