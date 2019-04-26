News

Shocking! Gokuldhaam members to become slum dwellers in Taarak Mehta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 07:22 PM
MUMBAI: We are back with another exciting update on your favourite comedy drama SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

We recently reported that after Bapuji alerts Jethalal to find about leader Sevaklal, he takes Taraak’s help. They both visit Sevaklal personally and learn the truth.

It is revealed that Sevaklal is going to use the mobiles to influence his vote. Hence, Jethalal and Taarak call for an emergency meeting with the other Gokuldhaam Society members.

We have learned that in the upcoming episodes, since Sevaklal knows Jethalal and Taarak, the other members of Gokuldham Society decide to reveal Sevaklal’s truth in front of the public.

They all disguise themselves as slum dwellers and visit Sevaklal.

Will Sevaklal fall in their trap? Or is new trouble waiting for Gokuldham Society residents? 

 

Tags > Gokuldhaam, Taarak Mehta, SAB TV’s, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms), Sevaklal, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's...

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's City of Dreams
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days