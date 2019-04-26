Shocking! Gokuldhaam members to become slum dwellers in Taarak Mehta?

MUMBAI: We are back with another exciting update on your favourite comedy drama SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



We recently reported that after Bapuji alerts Jethalal to find about leader Sevaklal, he takes Taraak’s help. They both visit Sevaklal personally and learn the truth.



It is revealed that Sevaklal is going to use the mobiles to influence his vote. Hence, Jethalal and Taarak call for an emergency meeting with the other Gokuldhaam Society members.



We have learned that in the upcoming episodes, since Sevaklal knows Jethalal and Taarak, the other members of Gokuldham Society decide to reveal Sevaklal’s truth in front of the public.



They all disguise themselves as slum dwellers and visit Sevaklal.



Will Sevaklal fall in their trap? Or is new trouble waiting for Gokuldham Society residents?