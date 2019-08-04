News

SHOCKING! Is Mani the mastermind behind Raman's kidnapping in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

04 Aug 2019 09:50 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita wants to take revenge from Arjit for trying to kill Raman. She intends to trap him with Mani's help.

As per the current track, Karan, Ruhi, Yug, and Alia fail to reach Ishita, as Arjit takes her out of the warehouse.

Karan and Yug suspect that Ishita was in the warehouse, as Yug finds Ishita's anklet there.

Karan and Ruhi keep an eye on the goons. They soon learn about Ishita's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Arjit has alerted his goons to not let Ishita escape.

However, he suddenly gets a call saying that someone in his family is critical. Arijit is thus in a dilemma about whether to go to his family or to Ishita.

In the upcoming episode, with a lot of difficulty, Karan, Yug, Ruhi, and Alia free Ishita and get her back home safely.

Meanwhile, Simmi and Mihika catch hold of the catering team, which leads them to a big clue.They then come to know about Raman’s whereabouts.

The clue leads them to Mani, which shocks Simmi and Mihika.

It will be interesting to see whether Mani is the real culprit or whether he is being framed by Arjit. 

