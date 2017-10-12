Big Boss contestant Puneesh Sharma who introduced himself as a rich, single guy into the construction business and someone who also invests in Delhi nightclubs. According to an AV played in the Bigg Boss 11 introduction episode, his investment in nightclub led him to great number of fan following especially women. In other words you can consider him famous among the city’s young crowd. His claim that his lifestyle is equivalent to celebrity lifestyles. Also during his entry into the house he mentioned that his entry into the house he mentioned that he will bring “class to the house which other commoners don’t have.” He announced himself as being single and ready to mingle and will attract women towards him in the house.

Dennis Nagpal who happens to Bandagi kalra’s boyfriend is totally heartbroken after seeing her proximity with Puneesh Sharma. He recently re-tweeted a tweet on twitter which reads that Punnesh Sharma is already married and lied about his singledom.

Well we understand that one feels embarrassed to speak about the separation and divorce in public but Puneesh was at-least expected to have revealed the facts about his past to Bandgi Kalra, who is closest to him in house or in other words we can say for whom he is falling for or pretending to be falling in love. Well, we used the term ‘pretending to be falling in love’ because recently both were caught discussing that if they have to be saved from elimination they have to do the love drama. You might have noticed their love drama starts after lights of the Bigg Boss house are switched off.

A close sources confirmed that,“Puneesh, who is almost 34-year-old, has not only lied about his age at the reality show, he has also hidden his marital status. He is, at present, separated from his wife and has filed papers for divorce.”

Speaking about the reason of broken marriage, source was quoted saying, “the reason he has separated from his wife and wants a divorce because she couldn’t live upto his playboy lifestyle.”

He didn’t even mention about his marital status in his audition video. Watch it below: